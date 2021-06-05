Woman saved from burning car, Eagle Scout who pulled her out gets heroism award

FRUITPORT, Mich. — Mychal Van Allsburg didn't want an award for the time he pulled a woman out of her car right before it burst into flames.

That happened way back in 2018. But Mychal outed his good deed on his Eagle Scout application. As soon as his troop leaders learned what he did, they got to work.

“I’ve just kind of stayed out of it and let the troop do their thing and haven’t asked many questions about it,” Mychal Van Allsburg said.

It's not that Mychal thinks it's not a big deal to save someone. It's just that he didn't want to make a big fuss. The important part to him was that he was there to help.

“I think about it every time I pass through here. What if I had called in sick that day?” Van Allsburg said.

Mychal's mentors know it's something worth celebrating. Saturday at Ponoma Park in Fruitport, the award became official.

“To earn this honor, I mean…it’s a big deal,” Glen Selle, scout master of Troop 11 in Fruitport said.

Mychal got to hug the woman he saved. He says her life is what's most important. Not his act of bravery.

“I was raised up 'you always help people when you can,'” Van Allsburg said.

