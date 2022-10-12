Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer.

The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29.

All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was healthy at last check, according to Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven, who looked after the kittens shortly after they were found.

Muskegon County Chief Asst. Prosecutor Tim Maat tells FOX 17 75-year-old Donna Jean Puisis faces one count of animal cruelty/abandonment.

We’re told Puisis is not currently in police custody but an arrest warrant has been issued.

