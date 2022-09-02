Watch Now
Muskegon animal shelter rescues kittens abandoned at car wash

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven
Posted at 9:49 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 09:49:40-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter helped rescue a litter of newborn kittens after they say someone left them at a car wash.

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven (HCW) says they are working to save them while seeking to reunite them with the mother, who the nonprofit says was also abandoned.

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven cares for abandoned kitten

HCW tells us they respond to similar calls daily, adding their support from the community is crucial to rescue efforts.

The public is urged to spay and neuter all pets.

Anyone wishing to pledge support for the shelter is encouraged to volunteer or donate online.

