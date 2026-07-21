MUSKEGON, Mich. — A paramedic supervisor and deputy chief died in a two-vehicle car crash in June 2025. Now his wife is turning her lifelong dream into his living legacy.

WATCH: 'My dream and Sam's legacy': Widow of fallen first responder honors his memory with pop-up coffee shop at Muskegon County Fair

'My dream and Sam's legacy': Widow of fallen first responder honors his memory with pop-up coffee shop at Muskegon County Fair

Morgan Deems always dreamed of owning a coffee shop. After losing her husband, Sam Deems, in a fatal car crash in June 2025, that dream became something more — a way to keep his memory alive and serve the community he dedicated his life to.

Sam Deems served with the Casnovia Fire Department and worked as a paramedic supervisor for Rockford Ambulance.

Casnovia Township Fire Department

On June 24th, 2025, a two-vehicle accident at 13 Mile Road and Courtland Drive claimed his life and one other person's. Sam was on his way to work when the crash occurred. Police said his truck caught fire, and he died at the scene.

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"He was a young man with an old soul," Morgan said.

Now, Morgan, a part-time ER nurse, is honoring Sam's legacy through a pop-up coffee shop she calls Code Brew, set up this week at the Muskegon County Fair.

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"When he passed away, that dream of mine never went away," Morgan said. "Kind of taking my dream and Sam's legacy and turning it into one, to serve our community, has been amazing."

The name Code Brew is a nod to the world Sam and Morgan both knew well. "Kind of keeping it in the emergency medicine realm just felt right," Morgan said.

Morgan says her first date with Sam was at the Muskegon County Fair, so serving neighbors on the fairground this week is extra special.

"Our first, I guess you could say official date, was here. I was an exhibitor here, showed animals my entire childhood, and then my little sister helped convince him to come out here and take me on a date," Morgan said.

Reminders of Sam are on display at Code Brew for every customer who stops by.

About the Muskegon County Fair

The Muskegon County Fair runs July 20th through 25th and is in its 98th year.

The fair features a petting zoo, horse, goat, sheep, poultry, and beef judging, a mechanical bull, fair games, a livestock and baked goods auction — and the list goes on.

Summer day camps, daycares, and senior groups are welcome at the fair.

Bus and large vehicle parking is available.

For more information, click here.

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