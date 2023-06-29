WATCH: MSP video shows moment troopers collided with suspect vehicle in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) released dash cam video of a pursuit that ended with a horrific crash in Muskegon earlier this month.

The crash happened on the night of June 16 at Peck Street and East Holbrook.

Troopers say they tried to a stop a vehicle that was reportedly stolen from Kent County but the driver failed to comply, initiating a pursuit.

We’re told a second cruiser was directed to assist when it collided with the suspect vehicle. The first cruiser was not involved in the crash.

FOX 17

Both troopers inside the second cruiser were hospitalized with serious injuries. One of them was discharged hours later.

MSP says two Muskegon-area juveniles were inside the suspect vehicle. Both of them were hospitalized as well.

A Grand Haven couple is credited with helping pull the two troopers from the cruiser, which had caught fire after the crash.

READ MORE: Wrong place, right time: Local couple recalls pulling troopers from fiery wreckage

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube