MSP: Troopers hurt, cruisers smashed when Muskegon Heights pursuit ends in crash

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police are working the scene of what appears to be a crash involving a Michigan State Police cruiser.

Several crews and multiple police departments are responding to a crash on Peck Street near Holbrook Avenue in Muskegon Heights.

MSP says one trooper was pursuing a possible stolen car right before the crash.

A second MSP cruiser, that had come in to assist the first trooper, was struck by the allegedly stolen vehicle.

Troopers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, MSP says, as were the occupants of the stolen vehicle.

One Michigan State Police cruiser is totaled, FOX 17 reports, with the front completely smashed.

Another car can be seen, flipped over.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department, the Muskegon Police Department, the Norton Shores Police Department, and Michigan State Police are all responding.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew working to find out more and will update you when information is readily available.

