WATCH: MSP Troopers swim to car submerged in Wolf Lake

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 2-year-old boy died after the vehicle he was riding in plunged into Wolf Lake on Thursday night after 11 p.m.

Michigan State Police, one of several agencies that responded to the scene, posted video from a trooper's body-worn camera.

WATCH: Troopers swim out to submerged car during water rescue attempt

The video starts with the trooper on shore at the public boat launch. He asks several people where in the water the car is at. As the camera turns, you can see a man standing up to his waist in the water.

"How deep are they, man? Are you standing on the car?" the trooper calls out.

The man responds he is on the car, which sits several feet in the water. The trooper and other officers swim out to the vehicle. A red flare is visible in the dark water, then the car's tail lights appear.

It becomes evident the video is from the final rescue attempt.

"How many more in -- here? Three?" the trooper asks. "How many people?"

"No, no," the man replies.

The video concludes with two troopers helping the man swim back to shore.

Three people had been in the car when it went into the water, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office. By the time this recording started two other people had already been pulled from the vehicle. One of them, a 2-year-old boy, later died at the hospital.

Investigators say it appears the crash was a result of the driver being unfamiliar with the area. Drug and alcohol use are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

