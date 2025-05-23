2-year-old killed in Muskegon Co. crash after car goes into water

EGELSTON TWP., Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office says a 2-year-old was killed after a crash in Egelston Twp.

Deputies got the call around 11:14 p.m. on Thursday night. They said they found a car in the water at the dead end of Mac Arthur Rd.

Troopers with Michigan State Police and deputies climbed into the water to help get the three people inside the car out. Life saving efforts were performed on the child, but they were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office did not share information about a cause of the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube