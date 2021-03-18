Victim identified in deadly Muskegon Heights fire

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The victim in a deadly Muskegon Heights fire has been identified.

The fire broke out on Temple Street Monday evening.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department says Jeffery Robinson was staying with a couple who was renting the home at the time. They add Robinson had substantial health issues that might have impeded his escape.

Authorities tell us foul play is not suspected, and a cause of the fire has yet to be determined due to the heavy amount of damage dealt to the structure.

