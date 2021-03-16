Man dead in Muskegon Heights house fire

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — One man is dead after a Muskegon Heights house fire Monday evening.

First responders went to the 2800 block of Temple Street just before 6:30 p.m. for calls of a house fire.

Firefighters arrived four minutes after receiving the call and saw smoke coming out of a window on a side of the house.

There was an attempt made to rescue the man trapped inside, but there was too much fire to continue with the rescue.

The house is a total loss, according to the chief of the Muskegon Heights Fire Department.

The department was assisted by Muskegon Fire, Norton Shores Fire, and the Michigan State Police.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation by MSP, but the fire was not believed to be arson, according to authorities.