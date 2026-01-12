Two suspects in Muskegon double homicide case identified

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County's prosecutor released the identities of the two men who investigators say were behind a deadly shooting that left two people dead and two other victims injured.

Prosecutor D.J. Hilson announced Monday that Dewuan Robinson and Tavin Irvin each face 16 felony charges in the December 6 shooting inside a home on Jackson Street. Among the charges is murder, said Hilson.

"This was a pretty horrific and tragic event," Hilson told reporterings on Monday. "There are a lot of people inside the house at the time. There was a lot going on, and so we felt it appropriate that we account for or we hold these two individuals accountable for all those actions."

The two 25-year-olds allegedly tried to rob people in the home before opening fire. Multiple people, including two children, were inside at the time. Loved ones identified one of the people killed as Joshua Fondren Jr.

Along with the four victims, Robinson was hit by gunfire and was originally counted as a victim by investigators. Irvin escaped the scene, but was tracked down in the Detroit area about two weeks later.

Both men were out on parole at the time of the shooting. Each had served time for multiple felony convictions, including home invasion and armed robbery, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC).

The MDOC held both suspects on parole violations while Hilson's office put together the list of charges tied to this shooting.

An arraignment hearing for Robinson and Irvin was not set as of Monday. That will be scheduled with MDOC, said Hilson.

