Two people killed in crash on Sternberg Road in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Two people have died following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday in Norton Shores.

A Honda Cr-V driven by an 84-year-old ran a red light at the intersection of Grand Haven Road and East Sternberg Road on November 23 around 4:30 p.m. The Cr-V hit a Honda Accord driven by a 71-year-old.

The 84-year-old died at the scene. The 71-year-old died at the hospital. Both were residents of Norton Shores.

They were the only two people involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on it can contact the Norton Shores Police Department at (231) 733-2691. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

