Two formally charged with murder in Muskegon shooting that killed two people

WXMI/James Prince
Tavin Irvin (left) and Dewuan Robinson (right) appear for their arraignment hearings on January 21, 2026.
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two suspects have been formally charged with over a dozen felony counts, including open murder, in connection with a December shooting in Muskegon that left two people dead.

A judge denied bond for both 25-year-old suspects, DeWaun DeShawn Robinson and Tavin Rodney Irvin, during their Wednesday court appearance.

The shooting occurred December 6 on Jackson Avenue, killing 25-year-old Joshua Fondren Jr. and 22-year-old Cori Marie May Watts. A total of five people were shot, including Robinson.

Investigators tracked down Irvin in the Detroit area about two weeks after the shooting.

According to charging documents, both men are habitual offenders, meaning they have been previously convicted of felonies. They were out on parole at the time of the shooting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

