Trinity Health Muskegon, nurses union reach new collective bargaining agreement

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Trinity Health Muskegon and SEIU Healthcare Michigan have finally reached a new four-year collective bargaining agreement.

SEIU Healthcare Michigan, which represents roughly 1,800 unionized Muskegon health care workers, and Trinity Health have been in contract negotiations for months.

Trinity Health Muskegon employees were asking for better pay, retention bonuses and safer staffing levels.

Details of the new contract agreement haven’t been released, but Trinity Health Muskegon says the new agreement addresses nurse compensation. Trinity Health Muskegon says the adjustments will increase nurse retention and support recruitment efforts.

“This is an important step forward for the future of our hospital and the health care heroes who keep it running every single day,” said Gary Allore, president of Trinity Health Muskegon. “This result could not have been achieved without the hard work, time, energy and commitment from both parties. I am very pleased with this outcome, and I am grateful for everyone who had a helping hand in reaching this agreement.”

The agreement is effective immediately.

