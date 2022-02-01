Mercy Health Muskegon workers began voting on possible picket after failed contract negotiations

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Unionized healthcare workers in Muskegon are voting whether to picket after contract negotiations with their parent company failed to produce a new labor agreement.

According to SEIU Healthcare Michigan, which represents roughly 1,800 Mercy Health Muskegon workers, members will vote through Saturday.

At a rally in January, SEIU said workers intended to take action for a fair contract if the hospital’s Livonia-based owner Trinity Health failed to present agreeable terms by January 31.

In the following weeks, workers alluded to a possible strike, but according to the union, members ultimately decided against that action after talks with Trinity Health started to improve in the past day.

Employee demands include better raises, retention bonuses, and safer staffing levels.

