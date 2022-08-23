Timothy Kozal accepts offer to become Muskegon's new director of public safety

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Kozal has accepted an offer to become Muskegon’s newest director of public safety.

The Muskegon Police Department says Kozal will be sworn in on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29.

Kozal previously served as police chief in Ludington after working for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

"I've loved the public safety aspect of law enforcement, as I like to say, carrying a gun and hose, so that's what interested me in applying for the position," Kozal told FOX 17 during a meet and greet with candidates last month.

Kozal was also in charge of Manistee's fire and police departments.

