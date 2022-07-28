Muskegon introduces Dept. of Public Safety director candidates

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon hosted a meet and greet Thursday evening with the two candidates in the running for director of the Department of Public Safety.

This public introduction of Tim Kozal and Derrick Turner follows their final interviews and meetings with community leaders.

Kozal is the current Ludington police chief who has been leading the department since 2020.

Before then, Kozal served as director of public safety in Manistee for three years.

In Manistee, he oversaw both the police and fire departments, which is similar to the job he’s vying for in Muskegon.

Turner is the current chief of police at the Mobile Airport Authority in Alabama.

He hopes to return to his home roots in Michigan, where he served as a sergeant for ten years.

FOX 17 learned that Turner was reprimanded for the use of force during an incident in Kalamazoo in 2017, while serving with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Body cam video shows Turner grabbing someone by the throat.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety did condemn Turner’s actions but added that the person he grabbed was threatening Turner at the time.

FOX 17 asked Turner about this incident at Thursday’s meet and greet.

Turner responded with the following:

“What I would say about that is, you know, having been through that situation, you know, an improper use of force, not excessive, but improper, I understand the dynamics that go through in a critical situation, so I can speak to my staff about what that looks like. You know, how do we train to avoid that in a sense. I can never say never because certainly, we don’t predict the future and say it won’t happen here, but if it did happen here, what I can tell you is we would already have those relationships formed and built, as I did when I had my incident, to prevent some of the things we saw, I would think, in late times in our climate here, particularly in 2020. So certainly, I would say, again, going back to day one, those relationships are important. Those are so important because when that type of thing happens, they would know who you are as a department and trust our character.”

