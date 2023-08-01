'This is really the next step': Whitehall elementary school builds hoop house

WHITEHALL, Mich. — In a matter of hours on Tuesday, educators and administrators put up a "hoop" house. A hoop house is a semi-permanent greenhouse designed only to extend the growing season.

Shoreline Elementary in Whitehall has operated its garden for students to get a hands-on learning experience for the last 10 years. Come fall 2023, that experience is about to double in size.

Principal Beth Whaley got her hands dirty for good reason, alongside educators at Shoreline.

“This is really the next step so we can grow things all winter long,” Whaley said.

It's also the next step in growing student learning beyond the classroom.

“We can have classes out here even when it’s chilly,” Whaley said.

The intention is to help grow healthier kids.

“A hoop house will really help us with the food literacy for our kids,” Food Service Director Dan Gorman said.

Gorman says when kids know where their food comes from, they're more likely to eat it.

“We want our kids in Muskegon County to be healthy so they can be successful. We really feel it’s a critical piece for their success in their future life,” Gorman said.

It's why during the middle of a Michigan summer, educators are preparing for the inevitable Michigan winter. The hoop house has great purpose.

“It extends the season that we can actually grow food. Hopefully, in Michigan is very short obviously. We are hoping to extend it a month on either side, so it keeps the temperature warmer,” Food Literacy Program Coordinator Lynn Develige said.

The entire project is made possible by a grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. The space will have more than one use.

“Kind of an outdoor classroom that they can come outside even when the weather’s not great and do some outdoor learning, even if it’s not around growing, but just to get outside, which is really good for their brains,” Develige said.

It's good for the minds of students, with plans to expand this type of programming to all corners of Whitehall schools.

“It’s the beginning of our district-wide K–12 vision for an outdoor learning, project-based situation for kiddos who maybe learn better hands-on, actually being in projects that are meaningful and make a difference. We have this really cool vision and this is just a beautiful part of it,” Whaley said.

The hoop house will be ready to welcome students on the first day of school Aug. 28.

