Suspect in 2021 highway homicide in Muskegon identified, arrest warrant issued

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — More than four years after the body of a shooting victim was found in the swamp off of US-31, a suspect in the case has been identified.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jamerius Brown, who investigators say is responsible for the 2021 death of a 22-year-old. Brown is believed to have shot the man while he was behind the wheel of a car on US-31 in Muskegon Township on July 29, 2021.

U.S. Marshals Office An image of Jamerius Brown, a suspect in a 2021 shooting on US-31 just north of Muskegon.

The situation started as a reported crash in the Muskegon river flats stretch of the highway that afternoon, with one vehicle going into the swampy area. When first responders got to the car, they found the driver had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jim Sutton, FOX 17 Northbound US-31 in the river flats area in Muskegon County. Police say a driver was shot and killed while driving there on July, 28, 2021. Police blame gang violence for the shooting.

Witnesses said a silver or gray Jeep pulled up beside the victim’s vehicle near where gun shots were heard, the Muskegon Township Police Department told FOX 17 in 2021.

Initial details from investigators pointed to the shooting being gang-related.

Now Brown is on the run. The U.S. Marshals office in Grand Rapids said Brown acknowledged the warrant, but went into hiding. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the marshals.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to Brown's arrest. Tips can be made anonymously to the U.S. Marshals at (616) 456-2438, through a tip line at 1-800-336-0102, or with Silent Observer in Muskegon County at (231) 722-7463.

