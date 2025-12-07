Wintry mix, accumulating snow ahead in an active work week

WEST MICHIGAN — Since November 26th, Grand Rapids has measured new snow in 11 of the 12 days. We have another potential accumulating snow day streak starting Tuesday.

With 5+ inches of snow pack on the ground, too, this is our deepest snow to start December since 1940! This will, mostly, stick with us into Christmas.

TUESDAY

Our next batch of snow comes with a quick hitting clipper system. Most of the moisture will be in Northern Lower Michigan, but we expect most to see around 1 inch of new snow with this system, and heavier totals along U.S.-10.

wxmi

Tuesday afternoon looks dry as our next system approaches. In this dry pocket, a south wind will help temperatures warm above freezing for the first time this month!

WEDNESDAY

By midnight Wednesday, a rain & snow mix will be in the Great Lakes. Any snow will turn into rain by the morning hours, with temps peaking in the mid-30s. This window of rain & warmth is our only chance of the forecast for snow pack to dwindle.

wxmi

Wednesday afternoon, as the low drags the warmest air east, we will catch the northerly flow behind it. This will ignite some lake effect snow as temps plummet back into the teens.

wxmi

Expect a hard re-freeze with the rain/slush/snow hardening overnight. We anticipate the worst travel from these systems to be Wednesday night into Thursday when the warm moisture ices over.

THURSDAY

Lake effect will continue through the morning, but drier air will move in midday, we should see drier air Thursday afternoon and Friday. More snow is on the horizon for next weekend! Stay prepared and safe.

wxmi

If we don't lose our full base of current snowfall, we will add more Thursday and it seems likely we will have snow on the ground until Christmas week.

Highs behind Wednesday's warm up are consistently in the 20s until at least December 17th.

wxmi

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

