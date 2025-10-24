Suspect wanted for shooting at Muskegon Township police officers caught in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The man wanted for shooting at police officers in Muskegon Township was caught Friday morning in Grand Haven by a U.S. Marshals task force.

Federal officers say they tracked Janari Spencer to a room at the Rodeway Inn on Beacon Boulevard in Grand Haven. Around 10:45 a.m. on October 24, a task force arrested Spencer and two other people sharing the same room at the hotel, according to the U.S. Marshal's Office.

Spencer was wanted in connection to a shooting targeting police in Muskegon Township on October 15. Investigators say the officers were responding to a report of a disturbance on Ada Avenue near the US-31 and Apple Avenue interchange.

When the pair of officers arrived, Spencer opened fire at them with an AR-style rifle, per a release from the U.S. Marshals. Neither officer was hurt, but their cruiser was hit by some of the bullets.

The U.S. Marshals on Thursday offered a cash reward for tips leading to his arrest.

Less than a day later, Spencer was booked on charges of firing a weapon, and assaulting officers with the intent to injure or kill.

The identities of the other people arrested with Spencer were not released.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube