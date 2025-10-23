U.S. Marshals offer reward for information about Muskegon Township shooting suspect

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is offering a cash reward for information from the public that could lead to the arrest of 19-year-old Janari Kemon Spencer, a shooting suspect last seen by police in Muskegon Township.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Muskegon Township police officers fired upon during disturbance call, suspect at large

On Monday, October 15 around 1:15 AM, two Muskegon Township Police Officers responded to a reported disturbance near Ada Avenue and Harvey Street. Upon arrival, the officers were shot at by an armed suspect they believe was Janari Spencer. The officers were unable to fire back, but were not injured. A squad car was damaged by gunfire. Officials say Spencer was armed with an AR-style rifle.

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Grand Rapids

Spencer could face felony charges for firing a weapon, and assaulting officers with the intent to injure or kill. The weapon he used has not been recovered, and is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a cash reward for information that can lead to Spencer's arrest. All information is confidential, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshals Office in Grand Rapids at (616) 456-2438, the USMS tip line at (800) 336-0102, or online through p3tips.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube