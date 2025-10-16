Muskegon Township police officers fired upon during disturbance call, suspect at large

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two Muskegon Township police officers were fired upon by an armed suspect on Wednesday, October 15, according to a release sent from Muskegon Township Police Chief Patrick Vandommelen.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., Muskegon Township Police officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 1600 block of Ada Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, the Chief says two were fired upon by armed suspect Janari Spencer. The officers were unable to return fire and were not injured, the release said.

However, one Muskegon Township Police cruiser was struck by gunfire.

According to the release, following a joint investigation involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, charges have been authorized against Spencer for two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder.

Spencer remains outstanding at this time, and anyone with information about his whereabouts or details related to this case is being asked to contact the Muskegon Township Police Department at (231) 777-1666 or to submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer.

