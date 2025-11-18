Suspect in death of Muskegon Heights mother is now in custody

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A suspect in the death of a single mother from Muskegon Heights on Monday is now in police custody.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson confirmed to FOX 17 that a suspect in Sasha Spears' death is being held by investigators. That suspect's identity was not released.

FOX 17 also asked the Prosecutor if the suspect was connected to another death investigation in the county. Hilson has not confirmed if that suspect is tied to any other on-going cases.

The 36-year-old Spears was found dead inside her home on Hoyt Street around 2:30 p.m. on Monday by her sister. Spears had suffered a serious injury, according to Muskegon Heights Police.

Loved ones remembered her as an outgoing, strong single mother.

"I love you. I always will. You're my best friend," sister Shandrika Spears said. "I'll never forget you, and I make sure don't nobody else ever forget you."

"She'll always be my baby girl," father Randy Spears said. "Please keep our family in your prayers. We need it right now."

Investigators are still gathering information about Spears' death. Anyone with tips in the case is asked to call Muskegon Heights Police at (231) 733-8900 or reach out to Silent Observer.

