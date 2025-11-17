Police investigating woman's death in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A woman was pronounced dead in Muskegon Heights Monday afternoon, according to police.

A woman called Muskegon Central Dispatch around 2:40 p.m. saying she found a relative who was bleeding, police said.

Officers responded to the scene on Hoyt Street near Hovey Avenue where they found a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were on scene Monday afternoon into evening to investigate and speak with family members and witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Muskegon Heights Police at (231) 733-8900 or reach out to Silent Observer.

