MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A woman was pronounced dead in Muskegon Heights Monday afternoon, according to police.

Family identified the victim as Sasha' Spears. Her sisters say she was just 36 years old.



WATCH: 'She was my best friend': Family speaks after woman found dead in Muskegon Heights

'She was my best friend': 'She was my best friend': Family speaks after woman found dead in Muskegon Heights

Sister Shamica Knight says Sasha' called her Monday afternoon.

"She said, 'can you get here?' And that's all she said to me, and I'm 15 minutes away, and when I got here, I couldn't get in, but I knew something was wrong," Shamica said. "I [knew] something was wrong, because I kept calling her and she wasn't answering. And when I went in there, I [saw] her on the floor. And I will live with that for the rest of my life. My sister didn't deserve this."

Muskegon Central Dispatch got the 911 call around 2:40 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to the scene on Hoyt Street near Hovey Avenue, where they found Sasha' suffering from serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were on scene Monday afternoon into the evening to investigate and speak with family members and witnesses.

"I'm really hurt because she was my best friend, she was a mother, she was a good person. She did not deserve none of this, none of it at all," said sister Shandrika Spears. "We just lost our mom August 11th of this year, not even three months ago, and now my sister, I don't know how much more my family could take."

Described as an outgoing, strong, loving single mom, Sasha's family is determined to keep her memory alive.

"I love you. I always will. You're my best friend," Shandrika said. "I'll never forget you, and I make sure don't nobody else ever forget you."

"She'll always be my baby girl," father Randy Spears said. "Please keep our family in your prayers. We need it right now."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Muskegon Heights Police at (231) 733-8900 or reach out to Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube