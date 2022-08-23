Robot works to clear trash from Muskegon beach, Great Lakes

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The great lakes have a plastic problem.

There’s literal tons of it in and around the water.

There are millions of pounds of trash lining the Great Lakes and it’s all caused by humans. So how do we fix it? Well, Meijer is trying something distinctly not human.

On the sandy shores of Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon, beachcombers Jeff Hamill and his wife Nicole are looking for something of interest or value. It’s not been their best day.

But in their hunt for treasure, which they have found a little of, the couple also finds a lot of something else.

“So, we clean up the beach too. Anything we dig up we take with us and throw away,” said Jeff. “We pick up glass, we pick up pretty much any garbage as we go. It’s kind of a rule of thumb when you metal detect.”

But now, Jeff and others who want to see the Lake Michigan shoreline cleaner are getting some help from technology.

BeBot drone works to clean up Michigan beaches

A $1 million donation from Meijer to the Council to the Great Lakes Region brought the sand-sifting BeBot drone to the west Michigan shore and the Pixie drone to clear the water of trash and dangerous plastics.

An estimated 22 million pounds of plastic enter the Great Lakes annually, threatening wildlife and the drinking water source for some 40 million Americans and Canadians.

Gautier Peers with Searial Cleaners runs the drones and says having an operator nearby at all times is also good for starting important conversations.

“I want to keep that opportunity to always catch people’s attention and then like start a conversation with them,” said Peers. “Just before I was testing the technology here, the BeBot here, and there were like four people coming to me and starting asking questions and this is what I want to do.”

Pixie drone works to clear the water of trash and dangerous plastics

So, with a mess created by man, maybe machine can help clean it up.

Jeff just hopes it leaves behind some of the good stuff.

“I’m waiting for ‘em to move the machine so I can go over and scan that pile and see exactly what it picks up,” Jeff told FOX 17.

The machines won’t just be used to clean up at Pere Marquette. Different versions of them will be used to clean up the entire Great Lakes region.

