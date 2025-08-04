Primary and Special Election on August 5: what's on your ballot?

August 5 is an election day in Michigan, and while the ballot is a smaller one, voters still have several important decisions to make.

Find links to what's on the ballot in your county below. Remember, not all precincts may be holding elections depending on what's on the ballot.

Muskegon County

A millage proposal for the Muskegon Area District Library is a big item on the ballot this election. The library is asking voters to consider a renewal and increase of its 10-year operational millage. You can check out our previous coverage here.

Check out what's on the ballot here.

Kent County : view your ballot here.

Ottawa County: view your ballot here.

Kalamazoo County: view your ballot here.

Allegan County: view your ballot here.

Ionia County: election information available here.

Calhoun County: view your ballot here.

Montcalm County: election information available here.

Newaygo County: view your ballot here.

