Upcoming vote on Muskegon library millage would continue funding children's programs, expand services

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Area District Library (MADL) is asking Muskegon County voters to consider a renewal and increase of its 10-year operational millage on August 5th to continue funding popular programs like Camp MADL.



"Getting the kids before they're reading engaged with the idea of coming to the library, the excitement about books and reading... it's a critical step in building those literacy skills," said Ron Suszek, director of MADL.

"Without the millage, things like early literacy, the summer reading program you saw today, wouldn't be possible," Suszek said.

"It is a critical piece of being a success in our community," Suszek said.

If approved by voters, the new millage rate would provide MADL with approximately $6 million in annual revenue.

"The election will be a ballot proposal that provides 10-year funding for the Muskegon Area District Library," Suszek explained.

The proposed 2026 to 2036 millage would allow MADL to continue current programs while expanding hours, services, and resources.

MADL's current 1.2143 millage, which passed in 2016, provides around $4.5 million annually in funding. The 2026 to 2036 proposed millage rate contains a 0.3 mill increase to 1.5143, accounting for rising costs, increased services, etc.

Based on average home values in Muskegon County, a house valued at $200,000 with a taxable value of $100,000 would pay approximately $0.40 per day at the proposed millage rate.

