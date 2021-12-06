Police: Reports of gun at Muskegon High School are false

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon police say social media posts circulating about a person with a gun at Muskegon High School are not true.

“Numerous Muskegon police officers have been at the schools all day and there have been no issues,” city officials said in a Facebook post.

The posts come on the heels of several threats that have been after last week’s shooting at Oxford High School, including at schools in West Michigan.

READ MORE: West Michigan school districts closed Friday due to threats

READ MORE: Fruitport Community Schools continues investigation after threats