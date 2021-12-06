Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Police: Reports of gun at Muskegon High School are false

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Muskegon police
Posted at 3:42 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 15:42:49-05

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon police say social media posts circulating about a person with a gun at Muskegon High School are not true.

“Numerous Muskegon police officers have been at the schools all day and there have been no issues,” city officials said in a Facebook post.

The posts come on the heels of several threats that have been after last week’s shooting at Oxford High School, including at schools in West Michigan.

READ MORE: West Michigan school districts closed Friday due to threats

READ MORE: Fruitport Community Schools continues investigation after threats

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time