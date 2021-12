FRUITPORT, Mich. — On December 5, 2021, Fruitport Community Schools announced they would close on December 6, 2021, to continue their threat investigation.

Authorities in the form of Fruitport Township Police, the Muskegon County Sheriff, and the Muskegon County Prosecutor have been able to deem the threat as non-credible as of Dec. 5, 2021.

Those with information regarding the threat to Fruitport Community Schools are encouraged to report to the District or law enforcement officials.