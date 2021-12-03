Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

West Michigan school districts closed Friday due to threats

items.[0].image.alt
file photo<br/>
File photo
school-bus-21.jpg
Posted at 5:36 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 07:02:46-05

WEST MICHIGAN — Some West Michigan school districts canceled classes on Friday after receiving threats.

The Chippewa Hill School District, Big Rapids Public Schools, Fruitport Area Schools, Ionia County Career Center and Ionia Public Schools are closed Friday, Dec. 3.

Officials with Big Rapids Public Schools say they were notified of a concerning statement that may have been made by a high school student.

Ionia Public Schools said they received a threat towards the middle school and the safety of students and staff remain the top priority.

The Chippewa Hills School District is also closed on Friday after receiving a concerning email. Police will be on scene to further assess the situation.

For a complete list of closings click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time