West Michigan school districts closed Friday due to threats

WEST MICHIGAN — Some West Michigan school districts canceled classes on Friday after receiving threats.

The Chippewa Hill School District, Big Rapids Public Schools, Fruitport Area Schools, Ionia County Career Center and Ionia Public Schools are closed Friday, Dec. 3.

Officials with Big Rapids Public Schools say they were notified of a concerning statement that may have been made by a high school student.

Ionia Public Schools said they received a threat towards the middle school and the safety of students and staff remain the top priority.

The Chippewa Hills School District is also closed on Friday after receiving a concerning email. Police will be on scene to further assess the situation.