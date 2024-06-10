Police may have ID for potential Lake Michigan drowning victim

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man who reportedly went missing in Lake Michigan near the Pere Marquette beach may have been identified, but recovery efforts were called off today.

The Muskegon Police Department says the man who was last seen near the pier on Saturday, June 8, could be a 21-year-old from Ann Arbor. Investigators say information from witnesses and property found on the pier led them to the man's identity.

Although his family has been contacted by police, the man's identity is not being publicly released.

On Sunday crews said the response was transitioning to a recovery effort.

A Muskegon-area official told FOX 17 crews were not searching the water today. A release by the Muskegon Police Department says the search could be impacted by weather conditions.

