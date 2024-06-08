Water rescue underway at Muskegon's Pere Marquette Beach

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Authorities were involved with a water rescue at Pere Marquette Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, the Muskegon Police Department responded to a report of a swimmer struggling near the channel. The marine patrol was called in, a swimmer was not spotted and marine patrol officers immediately began checking the area.

"At this point we cannot confirm a drowning," Muskegon Police capt. Tim Bahorski told FOX 17.

FOX 17 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

