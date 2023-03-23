Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Police identify woman found dead in Muskegon Heights, death ruled ‘suspicious’

Muskegon Heights Suspicious Death Investigation
FOX 17
Muskegon Heights Suspicious Death Investigation
Muskegon Heights Suspicious Death Investigation
Posted at 4:36 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 16:36:34-04

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department said Thursday that the death of a Muskegon woman, whose body was found Wednesday, is suspicious.

The department says Colleen Leighton’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the woods near Temple and Hovey.

Muskegon Heights Suspicious Death Investigation

READ MORE: Police investigate body found in Muskegon Heights

Now, investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine how Leighton died.

Muskegon Heights Suspicious Death Investigation

If you have any information about Leighton’s death, call the police department at 231-733-8900 or Muskegon County Silent Observer at 231-722-3751.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather