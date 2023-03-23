Police identify woman found dead in Muskegon Heights, death ruled ‘suspicious’

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department said Thursday that the death of a Muskegon woman, whose body was found Wednesday, is suspicious.

The department says Colleen Leighton’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the woods near Temple and Hovey.

FOX 17

READ MORE: Police investigate body found in Muskegon Heights

Now, investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine how Leighton died.

FOX 17

If you have any information about Leighton’s death, call the police department at 231-733-8900 or Muskegon County Silent Observer at 231-722-3751.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube