MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Muskegon Heights on Wednesday.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department says a woman was found dead in the area near Hovey Avenue and Temple Street.

She was estimated to be around 58 years old.

The cause of death is not yet known.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube