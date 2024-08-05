Police: Case 'inactive' for shots fired incident at Fruitport Township festival

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The case for a shots fired incident at a Fruitport Township festival earlier this year is now listed as "inactive."

The incident happened during Old Fashioned Days near Pomona Park on May 25, according to the Fruitport Township Police Department (FTPD). No one was hurt.

FOX 17 reached out to police for an update. The department gave us police reports explaining the change to the case status.

We’re told a July 25 call from Michigan State Police, who were looking into whether the incident was connected to other county shootings that day, informed FTPD that no suspects were identifiable from the surveillance video available to them.

For that reason, FTPD says the case is now listed as “inactive.”

