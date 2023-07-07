Watch Now
Phase 2 begins, closes campsites as improvements continue

Posted at 8:28 AM, Jul 07, 2023
WEST MICHIGAN — PJ Hoffmaster State Park shifts to Phase 2 as the DNR continues some major improvements this July.

The park started by fixing the roads— which closed day-use facilities and beach access— back in April. The visitor center and other amenities are expected to reopen soon.

The campground will be closed for upgrades including making sites more accessible and adding sanitation facilities starting July 7. The work is expected to last through the end of the camping season.

Efforts to replace 2 bathroom buildings and part of an electrical system at Ludington State Park are complete.

