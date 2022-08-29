Peters begins motorcycle tour with visit to Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, Mich. — U.S. Senator Gary Peters launched his yearly motorcycle tour through the state of Michigan on Monday.

The tour began in Muskegon, during which Peters took a boat tour to observe the restoration efforts of Muskegon Lake by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

“As Michiganders, the Great Lakes are not only in our DNA but a critical resource for drinking water, economic growth and job creation,” says Senator Peters. “That’s why I was proud to help enact the single-largest-ever investment in our Great Lakes through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This investment is a game changer for Michigan that will greatly expand restoration efforts to preserve and strengthen the Great Lakes for future generations.”

We’re told Peters had a hand in securing a historic investment to expedite cleanup efforts across nine crucial Michigan water bodies by the end of the decade.

“When we passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill … $1 billion will be invested into Great Lakes Restoration,” Peters adds. “That means more money for the Muskegon area; that means more money for areas of concern all over the state of Michigan, as well as throughout the Great Lakes basin.”

Peters made his way to Traverse City to discuss the future of the Safeguarding Tomorrow through Ongoing Risk Mitigation (STORM) Act, according to Peters's office.

