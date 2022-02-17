Watch
EPA, Biden Administration to use $1B to clean up, restore damaged areas of Great Lakes

Posted at 9:20 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 09:20:52-05

(WXYZ) — The Environmental Protection Agency and Biden administration say they plan on using $1 billion to cleanup and restore damaged parts of the Great Lakes.

The funding will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as “Areas of Concern” or AOCs.

The funding will secure clean water and a better environment for the Great Lakes region.

According to the EPA, the funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law combined with funds from the annual Great Lakes Restoration Initiative will allow the agency and its partners to complete work across 22 of 25 areas of concerns by the end of 2030.

“The Great Lakes are a vital economic engine and an irreplaceable environmental wonder, supplying drinking water for more than 40 million people, supporting more than 1.3 million jobs," EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said. “Building a better America means investing in our natural resources and the communities they support.”

Great Lakes in Michigan where work is expected to be completed by 2030 include:

  • Clinton River, MI
  • Detroit River, MI
  • Manistique River, MI
  • Muskegon Lake, MI
  • River Raisin, MI
  • Rouge River, MI
  • St. Clair River, MI
  • St. Marys River, MI
  • Torch Lake, MI.
