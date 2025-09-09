Food banks warn of rising demand, shrinking supply in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Food banks in West Michigan say they are facing an unprecedented challenge as demand for charitable food surges while supply declines.

The UICA Garage in downtown Grand Rapids is lit orange this week as part of a partnership between the city and Feeding America West Michigan to mark Hunger Action Month.

Fox 17 The UICA garage in downtown Grand Rapids is lit up with orange lights Sept. 8-12 to mark the Hunger Action Month campaign.

According to Feeding America West Michigan, an additional 50,000 people in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are expected to become food insecure over the next two years. Currently, 1 in 7 residents in those regions are making difficult decisions between having enough food and covering other basic living expenses. Demand for assistance has risen 70% compared to five years ago, the organization said, while federal support is being reduced.

“We see how prices have gone up the last few years, as has everything else. So it's not hard to imagine how people can suddenly be in a tough spot where they don't have enough to eat,” said Anne Hamming, communications and marketing manager at Feeding America West Michigan.

Hamming said more families are using the organization’s mobile food pantry distribution sites. She described the situation as a “perfect storm” of unfortunate circumstances.

“We're not to the point where we have to turn people away because we've run out of food, but we are greatly concerned that in 2026 we could start to encounter those situations, and we're trying to do everything we can to avoid it,” she said.

Over the summer, the Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 made changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Under the bill, work requirements for benefits can range from 30 hours a week to 80 hours a month, depending on individual circumstances. The age exemption for those requirements has increased to 65 years old.

The food bank is taking this month to encourage people to volunteer with the food bank and with community pantries. FAWM is also urging community members to help the food bank prepare for future demand with a financial gift. To learn more about the food bank and how to help, visit feedwm.org.

“This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”

