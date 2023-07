MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon has issued a transit alert as heavy rains make their way through West Michigan.

Seaway Drive is closed to traffic due to flooding, city officials say.

The closure affects the area between Hackley and Laketon avenues.

“Please avoid the area if possible,” the city writes.

