Old-Fashioned Days in Fruitport celebrates the past ahead of Memorial Day

FRUITPORT, Mich. — A lot of good old-fashioned fun is underway in Fruitport!

Organizers of the annual Old-Fashioned Days say the event celebrates the past with family fun all Memorial Day weekend long.

Event goers can look forward to activities like fireworks, live entertainment, a carnival and the Memorial Day parade and flyover.

The fireworks, scheduled for Friday night, are considered the biggest fireworks show in West Michigan.

Old-Fashioned Days is currently in progress at Pomona Park and the surrounding area. The carnival and pony rides will occur every day as the celebration lasts.

