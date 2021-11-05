Oakridge Public Schools issues new policy after bathrooms found vandalized

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Oakridge Public Schools is taking action after they say bathrooms were found vandalized at Oakridge Middle School and Oakridge High School.

Superintendent Tom Livezey says the bathrooms in question were newly renovated and many were vandalized to where they were no longer operable.

In an effort to mitigate further vandalism and identify those responsible, Livezey says staff members will now inspect bathrooms between class periods and students will need bathroom passes to use the bathrooms during class time.

Livezey also wishes to make clear the fact that students are permitted to use bathroom passes six times per class period each semester, in addition to the five minutes permitted between classes, during 30-minute lunch periods, and before or after school.

The guidelines on bathroom passes don’t apply to students with certain health conditions, Livezey states.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube