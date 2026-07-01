MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights mother is keeping her son's legacy alive after he was shot and killed in December of 2019, as local and federal prosecutors are partnering to address a rise in gun violence across Muskegon County this summer.

WATCH: 'My best friend': Muskegon Heights mom honors son killed by gun violence as county works to reduce shootings

Muskegon Heights mom honors son killed by gun violence as county works to reduce shootings

Gary Phillips was shot and killed at just 29 years old.

“Not only was he my son, that was one of my best friends,” said Gary's mom, Tamara Phillips.

Tamara Phillips

Tamara heard the gunshots from her home. Gary was killed only blocks away from her.

"I never got a chance to see him again until the day that I met him at the funeral home," Tamara said.

Tamara Phillips

Tamara says too many lives have been taken because of gun violence.

"It would be days that I would cry when other lives were taken from gun violence, but by the strength of God, and my prayers, I make it through those days now," Tamara said.

It is neighbors like Tamara who prompted Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson and U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Tim VerHey to address the uptick of gun violence in the community during the summer.

"When the temperature goes up, so does gun violence," Verhey said.

"Gun violence is a plague in all our communities, and it's with these sorts of relationships and partnerships that have been built over time where we can make the greatest success and make the greatest impact," Hilson added.

Hilson's message to neighbors is: if you see something, say something. "It's your neighborhoods that you want safe and quiet, so let us help you by you helping us to protect that."

Hilson's message to those who have lost a loved one to gun violence is to be an advocate for accountability.

"While we certainly sympathize and grieve with their loss, we also need to make sure that we are holding those who commit these crimes accountable, and the best way for us to do that is for the community to work with us in partnership," Hilson said.

Hilson says they're starting to re-initiate Operation Night Hawk, which involves regular home visits to people on parole and probation.

Hilson adds he's seeing offenders getting younger and younger, but there are grassroots organizations in Muskegon County focused on youth gun violence.

"We're kind of attacking it from both ends, making sure that a majority of our young people understand proactively why that's a bad decision, and then when bad decisions are made by the small group, and it's a small group, that they understand that there's going to be heavy consequences as a result of that," Hilson said.

Hilson also spoke to the broader potential of the community.

"Muskegon is a growing community. It's a diamond in the rough, and that diamond is really starting to shine," Hilson said.

As for Tamara, she's actively dedicating much of her time to ensuring no neighbor will forget her son's name. To celebrate what would be Gary's 35th birthday on July 20th, she is giving away 35 gifts through a raffle on her Facebook, alongside Gary's 11-year-old daughter.

"Some weeks I may give away two gifts, three gifts, or just one gift a week, just leading until his 35th birthday. So I do it every Monday," Tamara said.

For Tamara, every day is a tribute to Gary and the life he lived.

"He worked a lot, you know. He made sure he worked, so his legacy would be to keep going, to keep moving forward, and that's what I do," Tamara said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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