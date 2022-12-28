Muskegon Township family survives carbon monoxide poisoning against all odds

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Friday, in the middle of a blizzard, Linda Kampenga curled up on her favorite chair in the family home in Muskegon Township. The Christmas party plans were canceled. It was going to be a quiet night.

“I thought 'wow, I am tired tonight,'” Linda Kampenga said.

Linda, a self-proclaimed night owl, thought nothing of it at the time.

The next thing she knew, she was being woken up by her husband. Their daughter wasn't feeling well.

It took a few moments to realize exactly what was happening, but everyone wasn't feeling good. Her husband ran outside, to get sick.

“He goes, something’s wrong. Call 911,” Linda said.

911 was there within minutes. Muskegon Township Fire Lieutenant Jacob Grabinski was the first person in the door.

He came back Monday, to install carbon monoxide detectors in the family home. Grabinski also took care of the family dog, Po, giving him oxygen too.

Firefighters say it's incredibly uncommon for someone to notice they're not feeling well, from carbon monoxide poisoning, and call 911 in time.

Linda says if it wasn't for her husband, she wouldn't be here.

“It makes me feel horrible, but I would have died right there. I was gone already. I wasn’t even coherent,” Linda said.

Linda hopes that by sharing her story, every family will make sure they have a working carbon monoxide detector in their home. The gas is colorless, odorless, and deadly. Most local fire departments, like Muskegon Township, give out detectors for free, and will install them in people's homes.

Officials believe it was exhaust from the roof vent that was clogged due to the snow and wind that caused the carbon monoxide to build up.

Linda says regardless of what happened, it's a mistake she made— and wants to share— so no one else feels lucky to be alive, or worse.