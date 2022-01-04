Muskegon Rescue Mission opens doors to all as cold weather policy goes into effect

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission’s Cold Weather Policy has gone into effect at both its shelters, according to a news release.

When outside temperatures fall below 40 degrees for three consecutive days, the shelters open their doors to everyone regardless of the time of day.

The emergency shelter and warming centers at both the Men’s Shelter and the Women’s and Family Shelter will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Warm beverages are available, breakfast is provided and guests are invited back for dinner.

Shelters follow recommended COVID-19 guidelines.

“For everyone in need, Muskegon Rescue Mission is providing safe shelter 24/7 from the cold this winter season,” said Dan Skoglund, executive director of Muskegon Rescue Mission.

Winter storm warnings have been issued in West Michigan ahead of Wednesday, when arctic temperatures, significant wind and reduced visibility are expected.

