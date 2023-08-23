Muskegon Rescue Mission offering relief from high heat

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon shelter is offering its community a place to escape the heat as the heat index approaches 100 this week.

Muskegon Rescue Mission says its Community Resource Center at 1747 7th St. (Suite B) is open to everyone weekdays from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

We’re told water and lunch will be distributed for free.

The shelter adds The Men’s Shelter and the Women’s and Family Shelter will also be available.

The Men’s Shelter:

Women’s and Family Shelter:

“Being exposed to extreme temperatures like these is dangerous, especially for the elderly and those experiencing homelessness,” says Executive Director Dan Skoglund. “Everyone should have a safe place to go to get out of the heat, cool down and stay hydrated.”

READ MORE: Your West Michigan forecast

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube