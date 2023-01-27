Muskegon Rescue Mission keeping doors open in cold weather

MUSKEGON, Mich. — One Muskegon mission is braced for the cold.

With temperatures expected to drop below freezing this weekend, Muskegon Rescue Mission is keeping doors open— and offering a warm drink and a hot meal— to anyone who needs it.

Muskegon Rescue Mission will have emergency shelters and warming centers at both the Men's Shelter (located on 400 W. Laketon Ave) and the Women's and Family Shelter (located at 1691 Peck St).

The shelters are open all day and every day, and Muskegon Rescue Mission wants to make sure there's room for everyone.

With 134 spots available for emergency needs, the mission is prepared to add floor mats, in case they exceed that number.

“Over the past two days, we have welcomed nearly 30 additional individuals needing shelter from the cold and expect this number to rise significantly,” said Dan Skoglund, Muskegon Rescue Mission Executive Director.

