Muskegon officials maintain confidence in city safety despite recent deadly shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Despite a deadly shooting that killed two people and injured three others in Muskegon on Saturday, city officials say they remain confident in the community's overall safety and security.

The shooting that left 25-year-old Joshua Fondren Jr. and 22-year-old Cori Marie-May Watts dead marks the latest in a series of violent incidents reported in the greater Muskegon area over recent weeks.

"I don't see Muskegon as a violent place where people can't be safe walking the street, going to the grocery store, being out in public," Muskegon City Commissioner Jay Kilgo said.

Kilgo characterized the recent string of violence as tragic, but not indicative of a broader trend affecting the city.

"With corroboration with the Michigan State Police and other agencies, the city of Muskegon Police Department is hot on the trail of people who have committed these crimes, so that we make sure that criminals are taken off the street," Kilgo said.

During a press conference on Sunday, Public Safety Director Tim Kozal echoed Kilgo's confidence in the police department's capabilities.

"Over this past year, we've been down on our Part I crimes," Kozal said. "I feel confident that this is just a small blip. We'll keep working. We'll keep having the officers out there. We have put extra officers out on the street to try to make people have that sense of security."

Kilgo praised the training and performance of the Muskegon Police Department amid ongoing investigations throughout the county.

"I know the training that our Muskegon Police Department goes through, and our officers are doing a great job with the force that we do have," Kilgo said.

On Sunday, I spoke with Deborah Wyrick, Fondren's mother.

When asked about what justice would look like for her, Wyrick said she harbors no hatred toward those responsible, but wants accountability.

"I don't have no hate in my heart. It takes a lot of energy to hate somebody. I don't hate the people that did this," Wyrick said. "I do want justice. I do want them to go to prison, and I want them to sit there and think about the effects that they had on people."

Kilgo expressed sympathy for the families affected by the shooting.

"It's so tragic when young people lose their lives, and my heart goes out to the family," Kilgo said.

Anyone with information about any of the ongoing investigations shown below is encouraged to call Muskegon Police at (231) 724-6750 or reach out to Silent Observer.

